Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.24

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.24 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 136,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.24.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

