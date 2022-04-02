MiL.k Price Hits $1.05 (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. MiL.k has a total market cap of $82.16 million and $30.52 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.93 or 0.07441835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.50 or 0.99931300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

