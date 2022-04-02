Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
MLR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 45,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,376. The stock has a market cap of $320.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter.
Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
