Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MLR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 45,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,376. The stock has a market cap of $320.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

