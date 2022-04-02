Mincon Group’s (MCON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of MCON traded down GBX 5.75 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 96.25 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148. Mincon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.85. The company has a market cap of £204.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

