Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of Minerals Technologies stock remained flat at $$66.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 115,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $88.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
