Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock remained flat at $$66.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 115,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

