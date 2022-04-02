MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MNSO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 525,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in MINISO Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.