Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 10,071 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

