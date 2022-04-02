Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $288.48. 787,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,549. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

