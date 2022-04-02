Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 306 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.81. 1,552,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.08. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

