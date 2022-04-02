Mizuho Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Neutral

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 199.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AKBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 202,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

