Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 161,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 566,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

