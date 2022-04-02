Mizuho Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $150.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.