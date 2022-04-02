Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

MC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

