Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.24. 663,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,388. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.71.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after buying an additional 211,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

