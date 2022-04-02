Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.41. 261,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.63 and a 200 day moving average of $301.08. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $347.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

