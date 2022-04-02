Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 300,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,452,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.42. The company had a trading volume of 412,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

