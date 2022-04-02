Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.