Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $333,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

