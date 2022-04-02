Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. 699,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.85 and a 200 day moving average of $389.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $322.90 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

