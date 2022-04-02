Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of FE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,847. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

