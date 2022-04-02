Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,519,052 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $626.98. 1,626,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,864. The firm has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $591.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.40. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

