Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

MANH stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.12. The company had a trading volume of 418,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,516. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.