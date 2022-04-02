Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $269.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.17 and a 200-day moving average of $261.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

