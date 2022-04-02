Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.03. 1,529,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

