Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.07. 3,644,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average of $168.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

