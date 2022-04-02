Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $70.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,974.51. 214,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,937.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,888.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

