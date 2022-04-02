Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

