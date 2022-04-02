Moonriver Trading Up 47.7% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $323.66 million and $113.04 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $87.43 or 0.00189007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.25 or 0.07515378 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,126.58 or 0.99721959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,298,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,702,085 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

