Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.27

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.27 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($4.00). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.06), with a volume of 259,963 shares.

MGAM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.24).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($230,621.22).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.