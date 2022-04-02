Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.27

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.27 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($4.00). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.06), with a volume of 259,963 shares.
MGAM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.24).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.96.
In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($230,621.22).
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
Read More
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.