Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Underweight

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

NYSE:SQM opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $88.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

