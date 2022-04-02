Morgan Stanley Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $99.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Science Applications International stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $45,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

