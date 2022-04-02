Morgan Stanley Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $99.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

