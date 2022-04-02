Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

