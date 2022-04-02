MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Sells $2,720,610.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.