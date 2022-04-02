MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

MSM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. 462,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

