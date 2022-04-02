Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $41.43. 1,400,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,920. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

