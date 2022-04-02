Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $40.57

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.57, but opened at $39.50. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 2,610 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

