MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MVBF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,199. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

