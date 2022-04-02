N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of N-able stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 457,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,773,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

