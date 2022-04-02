Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $10.56 on Thursday, hitting $163.28. 205,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

