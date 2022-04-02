Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

