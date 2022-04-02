Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NBRV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.32.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.