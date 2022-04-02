Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.97. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 118,771 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 2,290.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,341 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after purchasing an additional 951,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,701,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 751,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

