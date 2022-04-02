Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDMGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.97. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 118,771 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 2,290.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,341 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after purchasing an additional 951,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,701,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 751,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.