NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 7.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.62. 313,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 209,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of C$733.60 million and a PE ratio of -41.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.51.

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

