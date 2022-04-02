NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Shares Down 7.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.62. 313,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 209,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRA. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of C$733.60 million and a PE ratio of -41.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.51.
NanoXplore Company Profile (TSE:GRA)
NanoXplore Company Profile (TSE:GRA)
