National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.