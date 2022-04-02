National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

