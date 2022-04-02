National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

