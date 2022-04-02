National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $216.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

