National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

