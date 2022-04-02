National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

