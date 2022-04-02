National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Copart by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 42,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.32. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

